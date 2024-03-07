Crystal Mountain bringing back unlimited Ikon Pass with no blackout dates

Crystal Mountain announced access changes to its Ikon Pass with no blackout dates for the 2024-2025 winter season.

The Ikon Base Pass will still offer five days at the mountain with blackouts, and a Crystal Mountain access-only midweek pass is also still available.

The changes are significantly different from what has been in place for the past few seasons.

New this season, Ikon Pass is offering 12 Friends & Family tickets to use throughout the season as compared to 10 tickets in previous years. Ikon Pass holders will also be eligible for 15% off dining and retail purchases.

Current Crystal Mountain Legend Pass holders will be eligible for a renewal rate to buy the Ikon Pass.

Also new this season, parking will be free for all guests who made reservations within five days of the date they are visiting. Reservations are required Friday to Sunday and on holidays during the winter season.

For more details about parking reservations, click here.

The 24/25 Ikon Pass will be available for renewal and purchase on Mar. 14.

