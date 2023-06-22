Local

Crossing Lake Washington via SR 520 is about to get more expensive

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(KIRO 7 News)

The Washington State Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that the State Route 520 rates are going to increase starting July 1.

The peak hours will also be extended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the new peak hours, the fee will be $4.50 for those with a GoodToGo Pass and $6.50 for those without one.

The new rate is a 20-cent jump from the previous peak hour rate.

For a full list of new fees go here.

