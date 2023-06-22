Crossing Lake Washington via SR 520 is about to get more expensive

The Washington State Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that the State Route 520 rates are going to increase starting July 1.

The peak hours will also be extended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the new peak hours, the fee will be $4.50 for those with a GoodToGo Pass and $6.50 for those without one.

The new rate is a 20-cent jump from the previous peak hour rate.

Remember: On Saturday, July 1 the SR 520 bridge toll rates will increase! The peak period hours will also extend, with 7-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. now considered the peak period.

