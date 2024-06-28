Critical emergency tools stolen from Covington fire truck in Safeway parking lot

The Covington Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in solving a theft case involving critical emergency tools.

On June 14, around 2:30 p.m., tools were stolen from a Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority fire truck parked in the Safeway parking lot.

The thief approached the fire truck and stole essential tools, including a chainsaw, circular saw, and Jaws of Life.

These tools are vital for emergency services to assist the public. The stolen Jaws of Life tool was later used to commit additional crimes.

The suspect was seen near the fire truck driving a silver Audi, as shown in the photos.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area at the time and may have dash cam or other footage (such as from a Tesla camera) or any information about the tools or the suspect to come forward.

If you have any information, please email Detective Ramirez at michael.ramirez@kingcounty.gov.





©2024 Cox Media Group