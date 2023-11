SEATTLE — Seattle City Light crews spent around a day working on “monstrous” repairs in South Beacon Hill. Crews worked to restore power to the community after the wind took it out.

Seattle City Light posted about the cleanup on Friday around 10:30 a.m. and said multiple crews had been working at it since Thursday.

Crews cleared brush, repaired and replaced poles, and cross arms, and reconnected wire.

We will continue to cover the power outages in western Washington.

