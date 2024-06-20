Crews work to extinguish two house fires in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Edmonds Fire Department is working to extinguish two house fires in the Valley View neighborhood on East Heather Way.

Since there are power lines down and an extensive amount of fire hoses in the roadway on narrow streets, crews are asking the public to keep out of the area to allow firefighters to work.

EFD also reminded drivers not to drive over fire hoses while trying to travel through the neighborhood.

Snohomish County Public Utility District and Puget Sound Energy are on the scene as well, and Evertett police have the roadway blocked at Juniper Avenue & East Heather Way.

There are currently no injuries reported, and EFD stated that they will update the public as more information becomes available.

EFD is working to extinguish two house fires in the Valley View neighborhood on E Heather Way. No reported injuries. There is an extensive amount of fire hose in the roadway on narrow streets and power lines down, please keep out of the area to allow FFs to work. pic.twitter.com/nJweOleRyH — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) June 20, 2024

