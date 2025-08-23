Crews searching for 19-year-old in Spanaway Lake

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Marine Services and Dive Team is looking for a 19-year-old who went underwater while swimming on Spanaway Lake and did not surface.

A person called 911 to report that he and his friend were swimming and his friend who did not know how to swim continued to swim out further into the lake, where he could not touch the bottom.

“There is a high police presence for crowd control and we ask everyone to stay out of the area while we continue our search efforts,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

The 19-year-old has not been located in the water yet.

This is a developing story.

