Crews respond to submerged truck in Duwamish River

A truck was pulled from the Duwamish River early Saturday morning, according to a series of tweets from Puget Sound Fire.
At about 2:47 a.m. Saturday, crews with Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, and Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to the report of a submerged vehicle in the 11500 block of East Marginal Way, along the Duwamish River.
After rescue river crews searched the truck, they determined it was unoccupied.
Just before 4 a.m., the truck was removed from the river. There were no reported injuries.
Vehicle has been removed from the river and the divers are out of the water. pic.twitter.com/Qwl8CNmYZJ— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 22, 2023
