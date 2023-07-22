Local

Crews respond to submerged truck in Duwamish River

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A truck was pulled from the Duwamish River early Saturday morning, according to a series of tweets from Puget Sound Fire.

At about 2:47 a.m. Saturday, crews with Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, and Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to the report of a submerged vehicle in the 11500 block of East Marginal Way, along the Duwamish River.

After rescue river crews searched the truck, they determined it was unoccupied.

Just before 4 a.m., the truck was removed from the river. There were no reported injuries.

