Crews respond to deadly Edgewood mobile home fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crews responded to a fatal fire in Edgewood. (East Pierce Fire)

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — East Pierce Fire crews responded to a fatal 2-alarm mobile home fire in Edgewood on Saturday.

East Pierce Fire said the fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 8200 block of 37th Street Court East.

Firefighters removed a person who lived there but that person did not survive.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is being investigated.

Two dogs and one bird also died in the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said East Pierce Fire.

