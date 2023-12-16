Crews respond to deadly Edgewood mobile home fire

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — East Pierce Fire crews responded to a fatal 2-alarm mobile home fire in Edgewood on Saturday.

Shortly before 11 AM this morning, crews responded to a 2nd alarm mobile home fire near the 8200 block of 37th St Ct E in #Edgewood. Firefighters removed the occupant of the home. Tragically the patient did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yuWM3Dlnhg — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) December 16, 2023

East Pierce Fire said the fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 8200 block of 37th Street Court East.

Firefighters removed a person who lived there but that person did not survive.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is being investigated.

Two dogs and one bird also died in the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said East Pierce Fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group