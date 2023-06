DES MOINES, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire crews responded to a crash in Des Moines on Sunday that left an SUV completely totaled.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the crash at 9:01 a.m.

The road is closed at 8th Avenue South and South 192nd.

E329, A328, E345, B345, M4 are on scene at f a serious motor vehicle accident. The road is closed at 8 ave South and S192, expect traffic impacts. pic.twitter.com/81AcBkNNQY — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 25, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group