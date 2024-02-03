Local

Crews rescue person who fell down slope on Mercer Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Rope rescue

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Eastside Fire and Rescue crews saved someone who fell 30 to 40 feet down a slope on Mercer Island Friday.

The rope rescue temporarily delayed traffic while the person was pulled up the steep incline.

Luckily, the victim was not injured from their fall.

