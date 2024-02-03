Crews rescue person who fell down slope on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Eastside Fire and Rescue crews saved someone who fell 30 to 40 feet down a slope on Mercer Island Friday.

The rope rescue temporarily delayed traffic while the person was pulled up the steep incline.

Luckily, the victim was not injured from their fall.

EF&R crews are performing a rope rescue on a non-injury patient who fell 30 - 40 ft near the 4500 blk of E. Mercer Way. Expect traffic impacts in the area while we work to bring the patient out of the area. pic.twitter.com/w2W35ifPPY — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 2, 2024

