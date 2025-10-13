Crews fight fire in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters tackled a fire in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood this morning.
According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews on scene reported an active fire at a vacant building along 16th Avenue SW.
They fought the flames in a defensive position, putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.
As a safety precaution, firefighters evacuated neighboring homes.
Residents were asked to please avoid the area.
By just after 9 a.m., SFD confirmed that the fire was under control, with no reported injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
©2025 Cox Media Group