Crews fight fire in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters tackled a fire in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood this morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews on scene reported an active fire at a vacant building along 16th Avenue SW.

They fought the flames in a defensive position, putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.

As a safety precaution, firefighters evacuated neighboring homes.

Residents were asked to please avoid the area.

By just after 9 a.m., SFD confirmed that the fire was under control, with no reported injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

