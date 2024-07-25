Crews battling 3-alarm brush fire near Kent-Auburn border

AUBURN-KENT BORDER — Crews are working to put out a 3-alarm brush fire near the Kent-Auburn border Thursday morning.

It’s estimated to be about 2 acres.

Firefighters were called to an area near Green River Road, South of the South 277th Street Bridge, at around 7 a.m.

The fire is in very steep and wooded terrain and is difficult for firefighters to access, according to Valley Regional Fire.

There are no threats to any homes.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Valley Regional Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire & Rescue and other fire agencies are working to put out the fire, which is deep on the woods.









©2024 Cox Media Group