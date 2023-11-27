Local

Crews battle house fire near Everett Mall

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — Crews with the Everett Fire Department knocked down a house fire near the Everett Mall Sunday afternoon.

When first responders arrived in the 9000 block of 9 Avenue South East, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.

It wasn’t long before crews had a “good knock” on the fire and the flames died down.

Officials say that nobody was hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

