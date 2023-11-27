Crews battle house fire near Everett Mall

EVERETT, Wash. — Crews with the Everett Fire Department knocked down a house fire near the Everett Mall Sunday afternoon.

When first responders arrived in the 9000 block of 9 Avenue South East, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.

It wasn’t long before crews had a “good knock” on the fire and the flames died down.

Officials say that nobody was hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Everett fire crews on scene of a working house fire - 9000 block of 9th Ave SE. Heavy smoke showing with flames coming from the attic area. pic.twitter.com/hBqk1riwFl — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) November 27, 2023

