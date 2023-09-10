Crews battle fire that destroys Newcastle home

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a home in Newcastle early Sunday morning.

The Bellevue Fire Department said residents called 911 about a home on fire. When crews got there, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

“Initially an offensive fire attack, concern over the stability of the structure moved our strategy to defensive,” said Bellevue Fire.

Bellevue Fire said the people who lived in the house were able to escape when they heard noises from the fire. Sadly, one dog died and the family’s two other dogs haven’t been found.

Bellevue Fire was helped by Renton Regional Fire Authority, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and Kirkland Firefighters.

