Crews battle fire at Puyallup apartment, urge people to stay away

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says crews are making sure a fire at an apartment complex doesn’t flare back up.

It’s happening on 9th Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast in Puyallup.

Firefighters say everyone who was inside the complex made it out safely.

The agency is asking people to avoid the area for the time being while crews monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 12:55 pm, crews were dispatched to a 2-story apartment fire in the 1100 block of 9th St E in Puyallup. Upon arrival, crews quickly assessed the scene and began working on fire suppression. All occupants evacuated safely. Crews have the fire under control, however, please avoid… pic.twitter.com/XLbt3e9x2J — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) April 7, 2025









©2025 Cox Media Group