Local

Crews battle fire at Puyallup apartment, urge people to stay away

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Puyallup apartment fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says crews are making sure a fire at an apartment complex doesn’t flare back up.

It’s happening on 9th Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast in Puyallup.

Firefighters say everyone who was inside the complex made it out safely.

The agency is asking people to avoid the area for the time being while crews monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read