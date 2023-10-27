Crash in southbound I-5 express lanes backs up Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — Drivers who used the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes had a tough commute on Friday morning.
A crash reported around 6:30 a.m. just south of Northeast 42nd Street in Seattle had the three left lanes blocked.
Emergency crews were at the scene.
The crashed car was towed away by 7 a.m. and all lanes were back open by 7:06 a.m.
CLEAR on the I-5 SB express lanes just south of NE 42nd St in #Seattle. https://t.co/TeYF2VXMM9— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 27, 2023
