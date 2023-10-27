Local

Crash in southbound I-5 express lanes backs up Seattle traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Express lanes crash (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Drivers who used the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes had a tough commute on Friday morning.

A crash reported around 6:30 a.m. just south of Northeast 42nd Street in Seattle had the three left lanes blocked.

Emergency crews were at the scene.

The crashed car was towed away by 7 a.m. and all lanes were back open by 7:06 a.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read