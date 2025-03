AUBURN, Wash. — Drivers can expect some backups on westbound SR 18 near SR 18 in Auburn as the aftermath of a crash gets cleared up.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near Peasley Canyon Road.

The two left lanes of SR 18 were initially blocked. Traffic is slowly getting back to a normal flow, but there may be some delays for the morning commute.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Washington State Patrol and Fire responded.





