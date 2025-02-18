Crash involving two semis on eastbound I-90 snarls traffic

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Two lanes going eastbound on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass are blocked after a crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to WSP, two lanes on eastbound I-90 are blocked near milepost 52.

Semis crash on I-90 (WSP)

No injuries were reported.

Traveling east is expected to be slower than usual as tow trucks work to remove the semis.

There is no information on what led to the crash but roads are slick heading over the passes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

⚠️Heads Up Snoqualmie Pass Travelers⚠️ A Semi collision is currently blocking 2 EB lanes at milepost 52. No serious injuries. Tows are on the way. pic.twitter.com/S1nKkNWIqf — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 18, 2025

