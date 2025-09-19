Crash involving 2 semi-truck shuts down I-90 for 3 hours near Easton

EASTON, Wash. — Interstate 90 is back open after a crash involving two semi-trucks stopped traffic near Easton.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours because of the crash.

One of the trucks was disabled and blocking the right lane near milepost 66. Troopers say the second truck wasn’t able to stop in time, hitting it from behind and causing the truck to roll.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

I-90 was closed eastbound at MP 66 for a two-semi truck collision. I-90 was closed for about three hours. I press memo will be released shortly. I-90 is now open. pic.twitter.com/djeYBhiKkA — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) September 19, 2025

