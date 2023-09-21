CrackleMi Café in Seattle blamed for salmonella outbreak

SEATTLE — Seattle-King County Public Health is investigating a salmonella outbreak at the CrackleMi Café in Seattle.

Since Aug. 21, three people from separate households said they got sick after eating at the café according to a Thursday press release.

The victim’s ages range from 23 to 38 years old. All three say they developed symptoms after eating a pork, chicken, and egg banh mi sandwich.

Reported symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, and bloody stool.

Investigators visited the restaurant on Sept. 19 and again on Sept. 20. The restaurant’s food preparation was found to be a possible cause of cross-contamination between different ingredients.

They also noticed improper handwashing and improper use of gloves during their investigation. The café was given a safety rating of “Okay,” which means inspectors witnessed “several unsafe food handling practices” during their last four visits. The café voluntarily closed to clean and disinfect their business.

No café employees were found to be sick when Public Heath investigated.

Public Health Investigators say that they will visit the café before it reopens.





