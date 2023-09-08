Cows herded through downtown Puyallup in annual cattle drive

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A herd of happy cows marched down the street of Meridian in downtown Puyallup as part of the Washington State Fair rodeo parade on Friday.

The parade ran along Meridian from Main Street to 7th Avenue as cowboys and police officers led the herd on the annual cattle drive.

Onlookers cheered from the sidelines as the bovine strutted down the boulevard. One rogue cow managed to briefly escape but was quickly reunited with its friends after wandering through a parking lot.

The Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive for the Washington State Fair will begin at 10am Today. The parade route will be... Posted by Puyallup Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

