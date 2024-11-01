Cowlitz County deputies investigate double fatal shooting in Longview

Two people were found dead in a Longview home after Cowlitz County deputies responded to a shooting Thursday.

The incident occurred around 6:05 p.m. at a home on Olympia Way, according to Cowlitz 911.

Upon arrival, deputies and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue medics found two adults inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Despite immediate first-aid efforts, both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there was no indication of any ongoing threat to the public, though the investigation remains active.

