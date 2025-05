Washington State Patrol is looking for a missing woman from Cowlitz County.

Her name is Maralyn Borden, and she’s 78 years old. She was last seen in Ariel on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. Troopers say she was headed to an appointment in Longview but never made it.

She’s without her medication, and her family is worried.

Borden drives a grayish silver 2015 Honda CRV with the Washington license plate BCH3365.

If you see her or know where she might be, call 911 right away.

