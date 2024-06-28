Covington police arrest two involved in string of retail thefts

COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington officers and detectives worked alongside retailers to investigate a pair of merchandise thieves operating in Covington and throughout the Puget Sound Region.

The shoplifting duo, accused of conducting “Organized Retail Theft”, eluded police and threatened employees who observed them stealing and asked them to leave.

Officers discovered that the shoplifters were selling to a person, who officers referred to as a fence, who would then resell the items online. After finding out where one of the suspects lived, officers watched one of the shoplifters sell stolen merchandise to the fence.

While executing a search warrant served on Thursday afternoon, police recovered approximately $150,000 of merchandise from the suspect’s residence.

One of the shoplifters, who is known to have stolen over $100,000 in merchandise, was arrested. While officers continue to look for the other shoplifter, the fence was booked into King County Jail for a charge of “Investigation of Trafficking Stolen Property.”

According to Covington police, there will likely be other charges filed as the investigation continues.

