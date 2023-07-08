Covington boy named Top 10 finalist in trick-shot competition

He shoots, he scores!
Meet Ryker from Covington. He’s just 9 years old and is a Top 10 finalist in a trick-shot competition.
Ryker - nicknamed Tricky Ricky - was born with a rare genetic syndrome that caused upper limb deficiencies.
He may be missing his left arm - and his right arm is also small with only two fingers - but that hasn’t held him back.
Tricky Ricky back at it again! This boy is obsessed with trick shots all thanks to @Dude Perfect of course! But it’s the victory dance for me. #trickshots #dudeperfect #limbdifference #limbdifferencepride #persistence #medicalmama #boymomlife♬ It's Tricky - RUN DMC
Voting closes at 10 p.m. Friday night! You can vote for Ryker here.
