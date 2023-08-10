Court finds no wrongdoing in 2020 Redmond police shooting

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have cleared Redmond police officers of wrongdoing after a deadly shooting three years ago.

Andrea Churna was shot and killed in September 2020. Three officers came to the building at around 9:20 p.m. when a woman called 911 saying someone was trying to kill her in her apartment. When police arrived, she was on her balcony. She told officers she was the one who called 911 and that she had possibly shot someone.

Her family’s lawyer said she called for help, fearing a stalker was trying to break in. Police said she then confronted officers with a handgun and was shot by Redmond officers. She was unarmed when they ordered her to the floor before she was killed.

The shooting led to a seven-and-a-half-million-dollar settlement with the family and no declaration of wrongdoing.













©2023 Cox Media Group