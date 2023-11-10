Councilmember Sawant joins Admiral Theater workers in protest of wage theft, discrimination

WEST SEATTLE — Councilmember Kshama Sawant joined workers from West Seattle’s historic Admiral Theater to picket their employer Friday.

The Admiral Theater has been a staple of the Seattle community for more than 80 years.

Starting around 10 a.m. workers began gathering outside to demand $25 an hour starting pay, recognition of their union, and an end to hazardous working conditions, wage theft, and discrimination.

They also demanded that Kylie McCanne be immediately reinstated as union organizer. Workers say that McCanne was fired when the union first started to form.

Workers were also joined by community supporters, union members, and activists from Workers Strike Back .

