Could jurors in Manny Ellis case be headed for a mistrial?

TACOMA, Wash. — Jurors in the trial against three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis might be nearing a decision.
As of this week, it looks as though at least one juror might be holding out. If they all can’t agree on a verdict, we could see a mistrial.
Our first insight into this came on Wednesday when the jury asked if they could move forward without a unanimous decision. The response from the judge presiding over the case to the jury was a simple one.
“I think there’s a possibility that (the jury) won’t do anything unless there is a response, so I want to respond by saying continue your deliberations,” he stated.
Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are both charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Jurors must decide on separate verdicts for each officer. If they can’t reach a consensus, the officers would be tried again with a different jury.
The jury is also facing other obstacles after two jurors had to be replaced by alternates this last week. One had to step down for a family emergency, while the other tested positive for COVID-19. The one with COVID will now operate as the last remaining alternate.
©2023 Cox Media Group