Could jurors in Manny Ellis case be headed for a mistrial?

TACOMA, Wash. — Jurors in the trial against three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis might be nearing a decision.

As of this week, it looks as though at least one juror might be holding out. If they all can’t agree on a verdict, we could see a mistrial.

Our first insight into this came on Wednesday when the jury asked if they could move forward without a unanimous decision. The response from the judge presiding over the case to the jury was a simple one.

“I think there’s a possibility that (the jury) won’t do anything unless there is a response, so I want to respond by saying continue your deliberations,” he stated.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are both charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Jurors must decide on separate verdicts for each officer. If they can’t reach a consensus, the officers would be tried again with a different jury.

The jury is also facing other obstacles after two jurors had to be replaced by alternates this last week. One had to step down for a family emergency, while the other tested positive for COVID-19. The one with COVID will now operate as the last remaining alternate.

