Convicted felon accused of shooting man in kneecap to steal car

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a 24-year-old Sunday, accused of shooting a man in the kneecap and taking his car.

Just before 9 p.m., officers spotted the car, near Renton Avenue South. They say it was stolen about four days prior in North Seattle.

Officers chased the car for about 10 minutes in and around South Seattle and Interstate 5. Police say the driver reached more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into a guard rail on the northbound I-5 onramp at South Columbian Way.

Officers surrounded the car and arrested the driver.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was booked into King County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Department of Corrections escape warrant for attempted Robbery.

Police recovered a gun, loaded magazine, and black ski mask and the car was taken in to be searched further.

The carjacking and shooting remain under investigation.

