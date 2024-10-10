Consecutive armed robberies happen at Burien 7-Eleven stores on same night

King County deputies are investigating after two armed robberies happened just minutes apart in Burien Wednesday night.

Both robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the convenience store at 11065 8th Avenue South for an armed robbery.

Deputies were told that at least one man armed with a gun walked into the 7-Eleven, demanded cash from the register, and then left.

As deputies were still at that incident, they received a second call about an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven at 11657 Des Moines Memorial Drive.

Deputies arrived there and learned that a robbery similar to the last one had occurred.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Though there is no information linking the two robberies so far, both cases continue to be investigated.

















