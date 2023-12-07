Public criticizes proposed playground near Seattle nude beach

SEATTLE — Residents did not hold back on Wednesday during a public meeting about the future of Seattle’s Denny Blaine Park next to a nude beach.

Plans emerged to put a kids’ play area next to the longstanding nude beach, which has been popular with the LGBTQ+ community for decades.

Backlash immediately followed. A Change.org petition, with over 7,500 signatures to preserve the beach, has four alternative locations for the play area, all within a minute’s walk of Denny Blaine Park.

Critics say the plan for a play area is a clear attempt to force the nude-friendly beach out.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department has previously said there is a lack of public play areas in the neighborhood.

Officials have not made a final decision on the proposal.

The suggested alternative locations for the play areas are:

· Lakeview Park (850ft from Denny Blaine, with very large flat open areas and located closer to area schools and more centrally within the neighborhood).

· Viretta Park (500ft from Denny Blaine).

· William Grose Park (0.8 mi) – more centrally located in the Denny-Blaine neighborhood.

· Alvin Larkins Park (0.7 mi) – much larger, with far more space for a play area.

