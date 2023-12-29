Community in mourning after loss of youth mentor in Tacoma homicide

A community is in mourning the loss of a youth mentor shot and killed in Tacoma.

Chris Cherry was shot near Bates Technical College back on December 14th. He spent nearly two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life, before passing away Tuesday morning.

He was known affectionately as ‘Big Chris’ because of his big heart and big impact. He was known as a mentor, a son, a father and a friend.

“He really spent time everywhere he went. You know, you were touched by his presence in his heart. It was just obvious,” said Dr. Timmie Foster, who’s a Strategic Consultant with Tacoma nonprofit Push for Dreams.

Dr. Foster worked alongside ‘Big Chris’ for about a year and a half. It’s where he dedicated much of his life to volunteering with nonprofits, like Push for Dreams.

“He really had a passion for youth who were exploring themselves and interested in serving in the community. So he served as a role model,” she explained.

She tells me it didn’t take long for ‘Big Chris’ infectious smile and energy to change the lives of those around him.

“Just really spent a lot of time humanizing people. Making them, you know, feel appreciated, asking them their voice, and really just checking on everyone. That’s kind of what he did,” Dr. Foster said.

At just 24-years-old, his own life was taken. Dr. Foster says it’s another senseless act of gun violence.

“Chris literally does not hurt anybody at all. Like, he is such a gentle person. And just so much love and so much capacity. That, like, we’re just like, how could this happen?”

She says his legacy will always live on. But moving forward, she wants to see change and justice for ‘Big Chris.’

“I want to see more answers for families who might find themselves in an unfortunate situation like this to let killers know, you can’t get away with this. You can’t get away with taking someone’s life. I want to see more justice.”

There’s still no details yet on what led up to the deadly shooting. Tacoma Police are still searching for the suspect in his murder.

“I would hope our community is able to come together with the police and send her home with hope and justice for her child,” said Dr. Foster.

