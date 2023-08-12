Community helps harbor patrol save drowning diver

LAKE UNION — A paddleboarder saved a diver from drowning in Lake Union when his equipment failed.

According to police on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 800 block of Terry Avenue North in South Lake Union around seven in the afternoon after receiving reports of a drowning man.

Luckily, before the police arrived the 32-year-old man was saved by a community member who pulled him onto their paddleboard and began CPR compressions. The Harbor Patrol arrived shortly after with firefighters and continued the life-saving measures.

Bystanders told first responders that the man was diving when his equipment began to fail. The man removed his dive equipment but was left flailing in the water before being saved by the paddleboarder.

Harbor Patrol soon recovered the diver’s equipment the day after the rescue. Seattle Police say they want to give a big thank you to the community members who helped save the man’s life.

