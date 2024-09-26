Community builds new garden for Seattle Fire Station 41

SEATTLE, Wash. — What was once an empty field is now a beautifully landscaped garden outside of Fire Station 41 in Seattle.

It’s all thanks to a local garden club and landscape company.

On Thursday, the fire station held a dedication ceremony to thank the Carleton Park Garden Club and Rainbow of Mangolia Landscaping group.

Seattle Firefighter Mark Hauge says the department connected with a local garden club member last year during a National Night Out event.

The garden club then approached a local landscaping company and the project came to fruition.

“Fire Station 41 is beyond grateful for the funding, labor, and time they’ve put into providing a complete makeover of our garden and creating a beautiful location for the neighborhood. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts,” Hauge said.

The City of Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund awarded the project a $5,000 grant, and the National Garden Club’s Plant America project awarded a $2,000 grant. In total, the project cost $7,000 with a donated $10,000 of labor.

The vision was created in August of 2023 and the group began building the garden in January.

The vision came to life a few months later in the spring.

The garden includes a public artwork display by Kenny Schneider called “Hot Cha Cha”. It’s an interactive kinetic sculpture enveloped within a case that includes 66 identical stainless-steel firefighters, each with movable arms and legs. All of the figures dance and march when a passerby turns a handle on the side of the case.

If you want to check out the garden, it’s located at 2416 34th Ave. W. in Seattle.









©2024 Cox Media Group