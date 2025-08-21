‘Come, Sit, Stay’: Memorial plaque honors dog walker Ruth Dalton 1 year after murder

SEATTLE — Wednesday marked one year without beloved dog walker, Ruth Dalton, and her pup, Prince, in Seattle.

“I lost my cheerleader that day. I lost my friend, I lost my parent, I lost my grandparent,” said Melanie Roberts, Dalton’s granddaughter.

Roberts was surrounded by the community, including the furry friends, her grandma dedicated 35 years to helping in the Madison Park area.

City officials and local law enforcement talked about the work being done to honor Dalton and keep the community safe.

“It is rewarding in a way to see them giving back to her, to her memory, to her spirit, to our legacy,” Roberts added.

Friends of Dalton described her as sweet, caring and dedicated.

“Everybody in the neighborhood loved her because she was one of those people that just made your day when you saw her coming,” said friend Gina Purdy.

With the help of the city of Seattle and loved ones, Dalton and Prince’s memory will continue live on at Madison Park beach.

A newly installed bench and plaque with Dalton’s famous words: Come – Sit – Stay.

“I heard her words, when she was upset with a dog - come, sit stay,” Robert explained. “Come to this place, sit on this bench and stay for a while.”

On the morning of August 20, 2024, Dalton had picked up her clients’ dogs for a walk.

Police say that 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes – an eight-time felon – walked up to her car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, opened her door, and got inside.

Officers say there was a struggle, and Haynes shoved her out before running her over.

Multiple dogs escaped from her car and were quickly reunited with their owners.

Dalton’s dog, Prince, was later stabbed to death in a recycling bin at a nearby park.

It’s a day that still weighs heavily on Roberts.

“I’ve been a little frozen... the last probably month at least, has been difficult. It’s been kind of icy. And the warmth has started thawing me out,” Roberts said.

