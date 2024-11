A collision has blocked multiple lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 5 through Seattle Friday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the collision occurred near Mercer Street, milepost 167.

By 4:15 a.m., all lanes of I-5 were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

At about 4:30 a.m., a couple of lanes of traffic opened.

