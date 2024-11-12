Coast Guard search suspended near Edmonds, unsure if anyone is missing

EDMONDS, Wash. — Coast Guard and partners search for hours after a call comes in of a surfer separated from his surfboard kite near Edmonds.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the US Coast Guard Command Center received a report of a kite surfer who was separated from their equipment in the waters near Edmonds.

The call prompted the USCG to launch a search for a person who may have been in the water.

The kite was later found near the Edmonds ferry terminal.

It was not clear if there was anyone in need of assistance so they continued their search for over 8 hours and about 100 square nautical miles.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife along with King and Kitsap counties, provided the USCG assistance with the search.

The USCG put up an image of the kite on social media and asked anyone who recognized the kite to reach out to their command center.

As of approximately 5:30pm, the Coast Guard has suspended the active search and rescue efforts for the possible person... Posted by Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound on Monday, November 11, 2024

Around 5:30 p.m., the USCG announced that they were suspending the search until they could gather more information.

The USCG has not received any reports of a missing person.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the kite is asked to contact the Coast Guard command center immediately at 206-217-6001.

