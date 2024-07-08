Coast Guard saves hiker hurt by drift logs in Olympic National Park

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Port Angeles rescued a man late Saturday night from Olympic National Park near the mouth of the Hoh River.

The 44-year-old hiker sustained injuries from drift logs caused by the rising tide along the coast.

Two members of the hiker’s party assisted him before the aircrew arrived.

A rescue swimmer was lowered to hoist the injured man to a helicopter.

The aircrew brought the hiker to the Coast Guard Air Station, where he was transferred to Olympic Medical Center.

The patient’s current condition is unknown.

