Coast Guard launches recovery mission for sunk WWII-era yacht in Sinclair Inlet

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with multiple federal agencies to recover Cairdeas, a 108-foot boat that sank near Bremerton.

The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are assisting the Coast Guard in recovering the vessel — a World War II-era yacht that went underwater in the Sinclair Inlet last week.

Crews are conducting assessments to determine if the shoreline or wildlife has been affected.

“The Coast Guard accessed the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted an oil spill response company to mitigate environmental impacts and raise the vessel,” the Coast Guard stated. “Approximately 2,600 feet of boom has been deployed. Divers also plugged fuel vents to reduce the risk of further discharge.”

Additionally, the Coast Guard is asking other vessels in Sinclair Inlet to keep radio traffic clear and monitor VHF channel 16 while they take care of this incident.

