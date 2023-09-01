Coast Guard confirms all ammonia removed from derelict boat in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that all ammonia has been removed from the Pacific Producer docked on the Foss Waterway in Tacoma.

Crews removed approximately 20,000 gallons of oily water from around the vessels and placed it in a variety of hazmat tanks. The future of the vessel has yet to be determined according to the USGC.

The abandoned and decrepit boat was leaking ammonia fumes for days and has a history of safety and environmental violations.

The boat was on the waterway for more than a year after racking up a long list of serious pollution and safety violations. The owner of the seafood processor was fined $50,000 in 2017. In 2012, 2014, and again in 2018, inspectors also found violations in connection with fire hazards according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

