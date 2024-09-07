Coast Guard to begin two-week hearing on Titan submersible disaster in September

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced the schedule and witness list for an upcoming Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) hearing into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, set to begin on Monday, September 16.

The hearing, which will take place at the Charleston County Council Building in South Carolina, is scheduled to last two weeks.

The hearing aims to uncover the facts surrounding the June 2022 incident, in which the Titan submersible imploded during a deep-sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

The investigation will focus on the causes of the disaster and is expected to lead to recommendations on how to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was conducting a tourist dive to the Titanic wreckage site when it lost communication with its support vessel.

After an extensive search, debris from the submersible was found on the ocean floor, confirming that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s MBI is the highest level of inquiry conducted by the agency and typically examines incidents that result in significant loss of life or environmental impact.

The board will hear from witnesses and review evidence to determine the root causes of the Titan’s implosion.

