CLUCK WILD: Kent PD officers help wrangle loose farm animals

Police are used to chasing suspects, but this weekend, Kent police responded to a not-so-typical call.

Someone called 911 to report that multiple unattended pigs, piglets and chickens were blocking traffic.

The crew began corralling the animals, but some of the chickens kept trying to evade capture.

The four-legged animals were also in no rush to be caught.

VIDEO: Kent Police help wrangle farm animals

“We thought the pigs might recognize the PD as friendlies and be more cooperative. But perhaps in their collab-boar-ation for a freedom run, they bonked their heads and had hamnesia,” Kent PD wrote on Facebook.

All were eventually re-penned and are safe. No injuries to officers or their farm friends were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group