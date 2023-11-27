Clock ticking with Burien up against deadline to accept $1M offer for homeless response

BURIEN, Wash. — The clock is ticking for the City of Burien, with Monday, Nov. 27 marking the deadline to accept a $1 million from King County to build a pallet village to house the homeless.

Burien city councilmembers were deadlocked 3-3 the last time the offer was voted on. That had the city petition the county for an extension, a request which was denied.

The offer dates back to May. It would help fund 35 pallet shelters, with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority providing services. Three locations have been discussed: lots in Boulevard Park, a lot owned by Seattle City Light, and a lot owned by the City of Burien.

Supporters have pointed to how the money could be used to address a growing homeless crisis in Burien. Over the last year, the city has seen encampments spring up in numerous locations. City councilmembers recently approved a ban on public camping.

Opponents assert that the pallet villages could create public health and safety issues.

A special meeting will be held on Monday for a final discussion and potential vote. If the city decides to not accept the money, the county has warned that there’s no guarantee of future funding for Burien’s homeless response efforts down the line.

