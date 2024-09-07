Climber rescued from Tumwater Canyon, falls 25 feet

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A climber is hospitalized after falling 25 feet while climbing at the Castle Rock Trailhead in Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth.

Around 7:28 a.m. on Friday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about an injured climber at Tumwater Canyon.

The caller told deputies that the climber, a 43-year-old woman, fell around 25 feet and had a head injury.

Deputies, paramedics and fire responded but could not help the climber without putting themselves at risk of falling.

The Wenatchee Valley Firefighter’s Rope Rescue team was called to help bring the climber to a more manageable trail.

The injured woman was carried to the trail, placed on a wheeled cart and taken to an awaiting ambulance.

Paramedics from Cascade Medical Center took the climber to Confluence Health in Wenatchee.

The condition of the climber is unknown at this time.

