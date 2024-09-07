Clark County deputies rescue 7-year-old girl after overnight search at Lake Merwin campground

Deputies successfully rescued a 7-year-old girl who had spent the night stranded on a steep hillside near Lake Merwin in mid-August, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl, identified as Shelby Wolff, had wandered away from her family’s campsite at Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway and became stuck on the steep terrain above the lake.

Search efforts began immediately after Shelby was reported missing, with deputies, detectives, and search-and-rescue teams working through the night to find her.

The following day, a fisherman heard a child’s cries for help coming from a challenging section of the shoreline and called 911, prompting the rescue operation.

Crews had to navigate treacherous conditions, including muddy terrain, thick vegetation, and sharp rocks, to reach the girl.

They climbed the steep hillside using fallen trees and roots for support and eventually brought the girl down safely.

She was reunited with her family after being taken to safety by boat.

The Sheriff’s Office praised Shelby’s bravery and the hard work of their search teams, including Search and Rescue members, Detective Boyse, Sergeant Dennison, and the CCSO Marine Patrol.

Shelby’s mother also expressed gratitude to the deputies and the fisherman who helped locate her daughter.

Shelby is doing well following the ordeal and recently started 2nd grade.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the moment Shelby was rescued, with parental consent, to highlight the teamwork and specialized training of the rescue crews.

