Clallam County Sheriff’s Office warns of poor air quality

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook warning of poor air quality in Clallam County caused by fires burning in the Olympic National Park.

Despite the smokey conditions, officials say there is no danger to any buildings or civilians at this time.

The sheriff’s office asks that you do not call 911 about the smoke as dispatch has already been flooded with calls.

Deputies say the best solution for those living in the area is to keep windows closed and take precautions when outside.

For constant air quality updates visit the AirNow fire and smoke map.

