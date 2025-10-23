Clallam County issues attempted murder warrants in stabbing of Good Samaritan

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after a Good Samaritan was stabbed multiple times while trying to help a stranded family near Sequim.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Nicholas Well and Rosario Lopez-Castro, who are charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both charges include a deadly weapon enhancement and an added aggravator for targeting a Good Samaritan.

Bail was set at $750,000 each.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called around 8:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Carlsborg Road after witnesses saw a fight inside a vehicle.

Witnesses said a man fell out of the driver’s side door as the vehicle sped away.

When deputies arrived, they found 60-year-old Port Angeles resident Melvin Swagerty suffering from multiple stab wounds, including a severe injury to his neck.

Investigators later learned Swagerty had stopped along Highway 101 near Deer Park Road to help a family walking with children.

After offering them a ride, deputies say Swagerty was stabbed several times by Well and thrown from his vehicle.

Bystanders helped Swagerty until paramedics arrived.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators say Well drove off in Swagerty’s blue Lexus RX300.

Around 4:57 a.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle abandoned in the middle of a road with Lopez-Castro and the couple’s seven children inside.

Deputies found a bloody knife in Well’s pocket and determined Lopez-Castro had helped in the attack.

Both were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and reckless endangerment – domestic violence in Kitsap County.

Bail there was set at $500,000 for Well and $100,000 for Lopez-Castro.

No-contact orders were issued to protect the victim and the couple’s children.

The seven children were taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Protective Services.

Clallam County authorities say both suspects will be transported to face charges locally after their Kitsap County cases conclude.

©2025 Cox Media Group