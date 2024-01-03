Clallam County deputies find over 32 grams of suspected meth in warrant arrest

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Port Angeles Police to arrest a woman who had three outstanding Lower Elwha Tribal Court warrants on Dec. 30.

She was booked for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of burglary tools, and criminal trespass.

The investigation began on Nov. 12 when an employee at a local Safeway reported a suspicious vehicle with mismatched license plates. They said three people were in the vehicle.

When a deputy arrived, two of the suspects were walking away. However, the deputy did “contact” the driver who then ran away through the parking lot.

The deputy says they did not chase the woman because there was ”no reasonable suspicion.”

After looking in the passenger door, the deputy could see “a significant amount of white crystalline substance, consistent with methamphetamine.”

During a search of the car, the deputy found over 32 gram of suspected methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, scales, and burglary tools.

Since then, all suspects have been arrested.

