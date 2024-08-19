Civic leader Bill Evans recognized with honorary street name in Tacoma

The Tacoma City Council voted unanimously on August 6 to bestow the honorary street name “Bill Evans Place” on North 27th Street, between Proctor and Madison Streets, recognizing the late Bill Evans for his significant contributions to the community.

Bill Evans, a former Tacoma City Council Member, was well-known for his dedication to the Proctor District and the broader Tacoma community.

Throughout his life, Evans championed the development of walkable urban spaces and played a crucial role in supporting local businesses.

His efforts in community building and enhancing the quality of life in Tacoma have left a lasting legacy.

Mayor Victoria Woodards praised Evans’ impactful work, highlighting his involvement in saving the Blue Mouse Theatre and creating the Peace Plaza at Thea’s Park.

“Bill Evans was a public leader whose incredible efforts have left an indelible mark on our community,” Woodards said.

Deputy Mayor John Hines echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Evans’ vision for Tacoma’s neighborhood centers, particularly the Proctor District.

“Bill Evans is an inspirational role model for anyone seeking to make an impact in their community,” Hines said.

The honorary renaming, he added, will ensure that Evans’ contributions continue to inspire future generations.

Bill’s wife, Ann Evans, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, noting her husband’s love for Proctor and his countless hours beautifying the area.

She remarked, “He worked well with others and appreciated the value each person brought to the community.”

The City’s policy for honorary street renaming requires significant community support, including a petition signed by at least two-thirds of the property owners along the affected roadway.

The proposal for Bill Evans Place exceeded these requirements, and the renaming will be in place for 15 years.

A public celebration marking the honorary renaming will be held at the Proctor Farmer’s Market’s music tent on August 24, from 10 to 10:45 AM, during the market’s 30th anniversary.

