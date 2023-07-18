Local

City of Tacoma asking for input on new streetside EV chargers

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is giving its electric car charging network another big boost.

The city says it’s installing 30 more streetside charges this year. That’s on top of the 15 recently set up in different neighborhood business districts.

The city is taking input on where the new EV chargers should go. To leave a comment go here.

