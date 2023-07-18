City of Tacoma asking for input on new streetside EV chargers

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is giving its electric car charging network another big boost.

The city says it’s installing 30 more streetside charges this year. That’s on top of the 15 recently set up in different neighborhood business districts.

The city is taking input on where the new EV chargers should go. To leave a comment go here.

30 more streetside level two EV chargers are on their way for this year, and we're securing support for the locations. Where would you like to see them? Click the following link to tell us. We'll consider your suggestions when we install future chargers. https://t.co/wwBYZ7OpuL pic.twitter.com/QU4RW88p29 — Tacoma Public Utilities (@MyTPU) July 17, 2023

